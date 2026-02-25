Portillo's restaurant chain slowing national expansion plans in 2026

Portillo's, the popular Oak Brook-based fast-food chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef, and chocolate cake shakes, is slowing its national expansion plans in the coming year.

"Portillo's took a number of steps in the fourth quarter to change the trajectory of the business by implementing a reset of our new restaurant growth strategy, refocusing on operational fundamentals and deploying more dynamic marketing tactics," Interim CEO Mike Miles said in a news release.

The company is slowing the development of new stores to focus on same-store sales and improving brand awareness. However, it still plans to open eight new restaurants in 2026.

In December, Portillo's applied for building permits for a new restaurant in downtown Chicago, on the ground floor of 300 N. Michigan Av. It's unclear how soon that new restaurant is expected to open.

Portillo's now has more than 100 restaurants in 11 states, after first starting as a small hot dog stand in Villa Park.