Portillo's planning new Michigan Avenue restaurant in downtown Chicago

Portillo's plans to open a new restaurant along Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, according to city records.

The popular fast food chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef, and chocolate cake shakes has applied for building permits for a new dine-in restaurant on the ground floor of 300 N. Michigan Av. The permits have yet to be fully approved.

The 47-story building where Portillo's plans to open the new restaurant, Millie on Michigan, was developed by Sterling Bay and Magellan Development Group, and includes 25,000 square feet of retail space, topped by a 280 hotel rooms and 289 apartments.

Started as a single hot dog stand called "Dog House" in 1963 in west suburban Villa Park, Portillo's has since grown to more than 70 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, Texas, California, Georgia, and Florida.

The new restaurant will be the third in the downtown area in Chicago, joining existing locations in River North and the West Loop, and fourth overall in the city.