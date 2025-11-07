Man grazed by bullet that came through apartment floor in Portage Park

A man was grazed by a bullet that came through the floor of his home in Portage Park on Thursday night.

Chicago police said the victim was in an apartment in the 4600 block of West Patterson just before 10 p.m. when he was grazed in the chest by a bullet. Ge refused medical treatment.

Police said the victim showed officers the bullet hole in the floor.

After an investigation, police arrested a 21-year-old man in the apartment below.

A weapon was also recovered, and charges are pending.