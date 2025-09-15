New plaque dedicated to Pope Leo XIV on display at Insight Hospital and Medical Center

New plaque dedicated to Pope Leo on display at Insight Hospital and Medical Center

The faithful around the world celebrated Pope Leo's 70th birthday over the weekend.

In Chicago, where the pope was born, it was more than a celebration—but a chance to mark where the pope's worldly journey began.

"History emanates within the walls of this hospital," founder Dr. Jawad Shah said.

There's something new to celebrate at Chicago's oldest hospital. Insight Hospital and Medical Center, which used to be Mercy Hospital.

"And while some of the buildings may have changed around the campus, the mission and the spirit of this institution continues to be the same. A mission of serving the underserved and a mission of being a safety net for the most vulnerable amongst us," CEO Atif Bawahab said.

On Monday, hospital staff members were joined by community and faith leaders for the special occasion.

Seventy years ago, a baby was born at this site, who would grow up to become the first American Pope. The plaque marking the birthplace of Pope Leo XIV was dedicated a day after his 70th birthday.

Dr. Shah hopes Pope Leo visits one day.

"First of all, I would say we would love for him to come, in the sense that this is his institution," he said.

The plaque now greets visitors in the lobby of Insight Hospital and Medical Center.

"I hope that he smiles to know that such wonderful and beautiful work is continuing here," Dr. Shah said.

A hospital's history and legacy will now be forever tied to Pope Leo.