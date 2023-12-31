Police warn of armed robbers pretending to sell items on Facebook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning of a string of armed robberies in December by luring people by pretending to sell items on Facebook.

Police said, in each of the robberies, someone lured the victims to locations on the Southwest Side by placing an item for sale on Facebook. When the victims arrived, two armed robbers stole their property at gunpoint.

The robberies happened at the following locations and times:

6100 Block of South Campbell Avenue on December 02, 2023 at approximately 1:00 P.M.

6100 Block of South Campbell Avenue on December 22, 2023 at approximately 12:46 P.M.

6200 Block of South Maplewood Avenue on December 24, 2023 at approximately 2:30 P.M.

6100 Block of South Campbell Avenue on December 31, 2023 at approximately 5:00PM

Police had only a vague description of the two armed robbers, who were wearing masks and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.