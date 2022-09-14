Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn about armed robbery and carjacking crew working from Little Village to Edgewater

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning about a crew of armed robbers and carjackers responsible for a string of attacks on Sunday across the city, stretching from Little Village to Edgewater.

In each of the incidents, a group of four carjackers pull up to the victims in a black Honda sedan, demand their belongings at gunpoint, and flee the scene.

Police said the attacks happened in the following locations on Sunday:

  • 200 block of North Carpenter at 2:30 a.m.
  • 4300 block of North Laramie at 3:25 a.m. 
  • 4000 block of West Fullerton at 3:37 a.m.
  • 2800 block of West Montrose at 4:15 a.m.
  • 4600 block of North Kedzie at 4:31 a.m.
  • 5600 block of North Winthrop at 4:35 a.m.
  • 2700 block of South Millard at 5:49 a.m. 
  • 2000 block of South Ashland at 6:11 a.m. 

Police had only a vague description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 10:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.