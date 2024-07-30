SWAT teams come out after shooting in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Several police officers in SWAT gear gathered after a shooting in a neighborhood in Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., Elgin police officers were called to the 600 block of Raymond Street just east of the Fox River for a shooting. They found a woman who had been shot, and she was taken to an area hospital.



Elgin police called the incident "isolated" and said all parties were accounted for. There was no threat to the community, police said.

A police announcement on social media did not say anything about the standoff that was apparently going on at the scene after the shooting. SWAT teams were present, and CBS News Chicago crews on scene spotted police using a megaphone to communicate with someone.

By 4:10 p.m., the standoff had been resolved and the SWAT crews were gone, and evidence technicians were on the scene processing.

Elgin police said there had been no barricaded subject.