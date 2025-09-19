2 men shot by Chicago police hours apart face charges in knife assaults

Two officer-involved shootings within hours under investigation in Chicago

Two men who were shot by Chicago police in separate incidents just hours apart earlier this week have been charged with assault.

Jeremiah Myles, 19, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony count of burglary.

Antonio Wallace, 55, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said, shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a to a call in the 7300 block of S. Langley in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said an off-duty Broadview police detective was in his garage when Myles approached him, armed with a knife. Police said the detective shot the man in the leg and arm after a struggle.

The suspect ran off, but officers caught him still holding the knife. He was taken to the hospital.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said officers saw Wallace brandishing a knife while walking down the street in the 5200 block of West Madison Street.

When Wallace started approaching people on the street, officers ordered him to drop the weapon. Police said when Wallace ignored the officers and started advancing on police, several officers deployed their Tasers, which were ineffective. One officer shot then shot Wallace.

Wallace was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Both Wallace and Myles were due to appear for detention hearings on Saturday.