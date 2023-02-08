Police shoot suspect near bar in Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said officers shot someone in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Police said the offender was injured in the shooting in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.
CBS 2 news crews said the incident took place near the bar Christina's Place. A security guard told CBS 2 he called police after a customer pulled on a gun on him outside of the bar. He said that customer was yelling gang slogans.
The security guard told CBS 2 he heard shots minutes after police arrived.
Police have not released further details about the incident leading up to the shooting.
Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency is investigation.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.