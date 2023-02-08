Watch CBS News
Police shoot suspect near bar in Irving Park

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said officers shot someone in the Irving Park neighborhood. 

Police said the offender was injured in the shooting in the 3700 block of North Troy Street. 

CBS 2 news crews said the incident took place near the bar Christina's Place. A security guard told CBS 2 he called police after a customer pulled on a gun on him outside of the bar. He said that customer was yelling gang slogans.

The security guard told CBS 2 he heard shots minutes after police arrived. 

Police have not released further details about the incident leading up to the shooting. 

Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency is investigation. 

This is a developing story.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 4:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

