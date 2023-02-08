Police shoot suspect near bar in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said officers shot someone in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said the offender was injured in the shooting in the 3700 block of North Troy Street.

CBS 2 news crews said the incident took place near the bar Christina's Place. A security guard told CBS 2 he called police after a customer pulled on a gun on him outside of the bar. He said that customer was yelling gang slogans.

The security guard told CBS 2 he heard shots minutes after police arrived.

COPA investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of North Troy. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) February 8, 2023

Police have not released further details about the incident leading up to the shooting.

Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency is investigation.

This is a developing story.