Police seek 4 teens in shooting that wounded bystander near Wrigley Field

Chicago Police have issued a community alert asking for help in finding four teens wanted in a shooting that wounded a bystander right across from Wrigley Field last month.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Sheffield and Waveland avenues, across from the northeast corner of the ballpark and near the famous Murphy's Bleachers bar.

Witnesses described a group of teens getting into a quarrel next to Murphy's Bleachers before the shooting.

Police have identified four boys believed to be between the ages of 15 and 17, all of whom they say were involved in discharging the gun.

Police released surveillance video of the teenage boys on an 'L' train.

Chicago Police

Chicago police took a person of interest in custody right after the shooting, but that person was released without charges the following day.

Anyone with information about the boys being sought in the shooting is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com, and use reference #JJ-256188.