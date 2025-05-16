Chicago police release person of interest without charges in shooting across from Wrigley Field

Chicago police have released a person of interest they took into custody Thursday following a shooting near Wrigley Field without charges.

Police said just before 7 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm at Sheffield and Waveland avenues, across from the northeast corner of the ballpark and near the famous Murphy's Bleachers bar.

Police said a gun was recovered near the scene and a person was taken into custody soon after. However, shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, police said that person of interest had been released from custody without charges being filed.

A woman who was sitting outside at Murphy's when the shooting happened told CBS News Chicago she saw a fight break out between two groups of teenagers before they started shooting at each other. She said a man sitting at the restaurant was struck by a stray bullet.

"All of a sudden we heard what I thought was fireworks. Fifteen gunshots had gone off in the street," said Allyson Jefferson, who heard the shooting. "I was so horrified I was crying. I actually ended up getting sick in the office because I was so scared. Nothing like that had ever happened to me and hopefully no one has to experience anything like that ever again. It was absolutely horrifying."

Video just after the shooting showed police handcuffing a man at the Wilson CTA Red Line station in Uptown.

Ald. Bennett Lawson, who represents the 44th Ward, released a statement thanking the police department, reading in part, "The safety of the 44th Ward and all of those who visit is my top priority, and the extensive camera network in the area will ensure we have a clear understanding of what occurred and how to prevent it moving forward."

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox face off at Wrigley Field in the first game of the Crosstown Classic Friday afternoon. Chicago police said there will be extra security measures in place.