Police searching for teen wanted in Hyde Park shooting

Chicago police released photos of a suspect wanted in a shooting that left three teens injured in Hyde Park on Monday night.

Shots were fired during a large gathering at 57th Street Beach in Hyde Park as Memorial Day weekend was wrapping up, a large gathering.

Police said an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds were standing outside when shots rang out in the 5500 block of South Cornell Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The teens were shot in the leg, hip, and hand.

Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Another took themself to the same hospital in good condition.

Police are now searching for a suspect aged 16 to 19, last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing on the sleeves, a ski mask, and a dark backpack.

Area one detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Chicago police.