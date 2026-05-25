Chicago police respond to apparent teen gathering at 57th Street Beach in Hyde Park

Chicago police are working to keep a chaotic situation under control at 57th Street Beach in Hyde Park.

A large police presence was at the beach for another gathering of what appeared to be hundreds of teens, just blocks from the Museum of Science and Industry.

This comes after the University of Chicago Police posted on social media last Friday saying they've received information about a teen trend at the beach.

Police closed portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive for hours to try to limit more people from accessing the beach.

There is no word on any major issues.

This is a developing story.