Police investigate, keep searching for whoever shot family's pet cat in Crystal Lake, Illinois

By Traci Maloney

CBS Chicago

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Thursday were still looking for the person who shot a family's pet cat in Crystal Lake—and left him paralyzed.

Nearly two weeks ago, Kylie Rodriguez found her cat, Timmy, with a wound on his back. He was unable to stand on all four legs.

Soon afterward, their veterinarian found a bullet lodged in Timmy's fine.

Crystal Lake police said they are investigating Timmy's injuries as a possible weapons offense.

Rodriguez and her family are now planning to increase a reward being offered in hopes that someone will come forward with information about who shot Timmy.

Meanwhile, they have raised more than $17,000 on GoFundMe to help with Timmy's vet bills and care.

The family plans to donate any extra money to a local animal organization in honor of Timmy.

