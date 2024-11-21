Police investigate, keep searching for whoever shot family's pet cat in Crystal Lake, Illinois
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Thursday were still looking for the person who shot a family's pet cat in Crystal Lake—and left him paralyzed.
Nearly two weeks ago, Kylie Rodriguez found her cat, Timmy, with a wound on his back. He was unable to stand on all four legs.
Soon afterward, their veterinarian found a bullet lodged in Timmy's fine.
Crystal Lake police said they are investigating Timmy's injuries as a possible weapons offense.
Rodriguez and her family are now planning to increase a reward being offered in hopes that someone will come forward with information about who shot Timmy.
Meanwhile, they have raised more than $17,000 on GoFundMe to help with Timmy's vet bills and care.
The family plans to donate any extra money to a local animal organization in honor of Timmy.