Police search for two people wanted for homicide in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for two people wanted in connection to a homicide in the Gresham neighborhood on Jan. 7.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth.

The first suspect (pictured below) is identified as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap with red bill, black gloves, black/gray stonewashed jeans with holes, and black shoes.

(Credit: CPD)

The second suspect (not pictured) is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and black boots.

Anyone with information can contact the Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.