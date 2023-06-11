Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for man who sexually assaulted woman in Noble Square

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman after he asked her for directions. 

Around 11:30 Friday night, a man on a silver bike with green lettering or stripes went up to a 20-year-old woman in the 1500 block of West Thomas Street in Noble Square. 

When the woman started giving directions, the man pulled out a gun and sexually assaulted the victim. 

Police say the man wore a gray sweatshirt and a blue face mask covering his chin. He is described as a hispanic man between 18 and 25. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312)744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at cpdtip.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 6:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.