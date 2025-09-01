Watch CBS News
Police search for missing man with autism in Elgin, Illinois

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Police in Elgin, Illinois, were searching Monday for a man with autism who went missing in the morning.

Cayden Weber, 22, was last seen around 9:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Clark Street in Elgin, police said.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, and he may be wearing blue Crocs or black Adidas shoes and sunglasses.

cayden-weber.png
Cayden Weber Elgin Police

Anyone with information about where Cayden may be is asked to call 911, or to text a tip 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip.

