Police search for missing man with autism in Elgin, Illinois

Police in Elgin, Illinois, were searching Monday for a man with autism who went missing in the morning.

Cayden Weber, 22, was last seen around 9:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Clark Street in Elgin, police said.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, and he may be wearing blue Crocs or black Adidas shoes and sunglasses.

Cayden Weber Elgin Police

Anyone with information about where Cayden may be is asked to call 911, or to text a tip 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip.