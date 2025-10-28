Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from Wilmette, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy from Wilmette, Illinois.

The Wilmette Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday in the search for the teen, only identified as 13-year-old Jacob. His last name was not released.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, a yellow shirt, and black pants.

13-year-old Jacob
Wilmette police are searching for 13-year-old Jacob. Wilmette Police Department

Further information, including where he was last seen and how long he has been missing, was also not released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmette Police Department or call 911. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue