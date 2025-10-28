Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from Wilmette, Illinois

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy from Wilmette, Illinois.

The Wilmette Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday in the search for the teen, only identified as 13-year-old Jacob. His last name was not released.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, a yellow shirt, and black pants.

Wilmette police are searching for 13-year-old Jacob. Wilmette Police Department

Further information, including where he was last seen and how long he has been missing, was also not released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmette Police Department or call 911.