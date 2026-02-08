Police search for suspect who robbed wireless store in Joliet, Illinois

Police in Joliet, Illinois, were searching Sunday for a man who held up a cellphone store this weekend.

Joliet police were called at 12:47 p.m. Saturday to the Cricket Wireless store at 425 Collins St. An employee told officers that a man had walked in with one hand concealed under his jacket, implying a weapon, and had demanded money from the register.

Over $1,000 in cash was stolen, and the robber fled on foot, police said.

No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a man standing about 5 feet 6 or 5 feet 7 inches tall with a skinny build and short brown curly hair. He was wearing a gray and black Adidas hoodie, black jogger pants, blue tennis shoes, black sunglasses, and a black neck gaiter to hide his face, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image.

Joliet Police

Joliet police detectives on Sunday were also seeking video surveillance footage from homes in the neighborhood west of Collins Street and north of Cass Street between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with video footage is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Those with information can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-323-6734 or online.