Police search for suspect who robbed wireless store in Joliet, Illinois
Police in Joliet, Illinois, were searching Sunday for a man who held up a cellphone store this weekend.
Joliet police were called at 12:47 p.m. Saturday to the Cricket Wireless store at 425 Collins St. An employee told officers that a man had walked in with one hand concealed under his jacket, implying a weapon, and had demanded money from the register.
Over $1,000 in cash was stolen, and the robber fled on foot, police said.
No one was injured.
The suspect was described as a man standing about 5 feet 6 or 5 feet 7 inches tall with a skinny build and short brown curly hair. He was wearing a gray and black Adidas hoodie, black jogger pants, blue tennis shoes, black sunglasses, and a black neck gaiter to hide his face, police said.
Police have released a surveillance image.
Joliet police detectives on Sunday were also seeking video surveillance footage from homes in the neighborhood west of Collins Street and north of Cass Street between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with video footage is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Those with information can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-323-6734 or online.