Police search for J'Adore Frazier, 8, who they say was abducted by his father in Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Hector Carrion

/ CBS Chicago

Police on Sunday were searching for an 8-year-old boy who they say was abducted from his custodial grandparents' home by his father more than a week ago.

Police said J'Adore Frazier was taken from his grandparents' home in the 9000 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Brainerd neighborhood around 4 p.m. Friday, June 6, by his father, Christopher Upshaw. J'Adore's grandparents are his legal guardians, police said.

J'Adore is described as a Black male standing 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds, with a medium brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a  beige sweat suit and black sneakers.

jadore-frazier.png
Chicago Police

Upshaw is described as a Black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, with a medium brown complexion. It is not known what he was last wearing.

christopher-upshaw.png
Christopher Upshaw Chicago Police

Upshaw's car is a beige Cadillac sedan with dark tints and black rims, with an unknown license plate at this time. Police have released a photo of a similar car.

jadore-frazier-abduction-smiliar-car.png
Chicago Police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of J'Adore or Upshaw is asked to call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8274, or to call 911.

