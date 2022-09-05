Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

Police search for thieves who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

Police search for thieves who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

Police search for thieves who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.

The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.

They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.

Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.

Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.

A security camera caught the men in the act.