1 suspect apprehended, police search for 4 others in Chicago's south suburbs

Police in Chicago's south suburbs apprehended one of five men who might have been armed Monday morning, and were searching for the remaining four.

A sprawling perimeter was set up in the area of Harlem Avenue and Vollmer Road. Initial reports indicated that Matteson police were pursuing two vehicles in the area, and one of them crashed.

After the car crashed, the occupants fled, and police began a pursuit.

Tinley Park police said they were assisting Matteson police in a search for five men in black clothing who may be armed with guns. They ran west on foot after the crash, Tinley Park police said.

The Will County Sheriff's office issued a shelter-in-place order for the area of Harlem Avenue and Vollmer Road while police searched for the armed men. Everyone in that area of Frankford Square was asked to remain in their homes with their doors locked.

The search perimeter was set up about three miles in each direction. Illinois State Police, Will County Sheriff's police, and Mokena police were also assisting.

Search dogs and drones were dispatched.

TInley Park police confirmed one of the five men being pursued had been apprehended as of just after 7 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.