Police search for 4 suspects who robbed passenger on the CTA Red Line Jackson Stop

Police search for 4 men for robbery on CTA Red Line

Police search for 4 men for robbery on CTA Red Line

Police search for 4 men for robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra Transit detectives are asking the public's help in locating four men in connection to a strong-armed robbery on the CTA Red Line Saturday.

Chicago Police said around 9:35 a.m., a man, 27, was approached by the suspects on Red Line Jackson Stop, 230 S. State St., where they attacked him and took his belongings.

The offenders are described as black men between 18-21 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the bureau of detectives – area central at 312-745-4706