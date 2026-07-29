Police search for 2 men in shooting in Chicago's Hermosa community

Chicago police were searching Wednesday for two men in connection with a shooting that left a man wounded in the Northwest Side's Hermosa neighborhood.

Chicago Police

Police said at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, a man seen in a surveillance image in a white collared shirt pulled a gun on another man during a quarrel.

Another man, seen in a blue collared shirt, took the gun from the man in the white shirt, shot a 27-year-old victim in the shoulder, and then fired the gun at a business — striking a glass door, police said.

Both the man in the white shirt is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, while the man in the blue shirt is believed to be between 20 and 25. Both men have a medium build and a low haircut.

Anyone with information about these men is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use JK-347909.