Police search for 15-year-old boy, Sebastian Scott, missing since Saturday morning

Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a 15-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 24 hours.

Sebastian Scott went missing from the 3700 block of North Broadway in East Lakeview at 9:13 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Sebastian is Asian, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a long, gray, puffy jacket, sweat pants, and black gym shoes.

Sebastian Scott Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area Special Victims Unit detective at 312-744-8266, or call 911.