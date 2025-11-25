Police report filed in alleged drugging incident of actress Tara Reid at Rosemont hotel

A police report has been filed in the alleged drugging incident involving actress Tara Reid at a hotel in Rosemont over the weekend.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department said the incident took place on Sunday, just after 12:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Hotel at 5460 River Road.

The department responded to the EMS-related incident, along with trained patrol officers, who assisted paramedics with patient care for a sick person call. The department said that Reid was taken to an area hospital, and no additional reports were made that day.

Then on Tuesday, the department said they spoke with Reid, who was looking to file a police report.

"Due to the extent of the allegations being made, an online report was submitted to fully document the incident and properly detail what is known at this time. At 4:26 p.m., an online report was received by the Rosemont Detective Division," the department said.

The department also said they are in communication with the hotel to gather as much video surveillance as possible.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No further information was released.