Police release surveillance photos of suspects wanted in violent 95th CTA Street Red Line attacks

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in violent attacks of three people at a CTA station.

The suspects are wanted in two separate attacks at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station last month.

In the first attack, as many as 10 people violently beat and robbed a mother and daughter during the afternoon rush.

In the second, a large group hit and pepper sprayed another woman in the face.

If you recognize anyone in the pictures, call Chicago police.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

