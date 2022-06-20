Police release photos of man wanted in Rogers Park attempted sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in her Rogers Park apartment building.

Police said the man walked into the laundry room of the building in the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on May 11, and tried to sexually assault the woman.

The woman suffered severe injuries during the attack.

Surveillance images of a man wanted for attempting to sexually assault a woman in the laundry room of her apartment building in Rogers Park on May 11, 2022. Chicago Police

Her attacker was scared off during the attack and fled the scene.

Police have released surveillance images of the man, who was wearing a white t-shirt with black square lettering on the sleeves, white pants, white gym shoes, and a black baseball cap worn backwards. He had his right arm in a sling.

Anyone who recognizes him, or has any other information on the attack should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.