Police release photos of suspect in ambush, murder of man in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of a suspect in the ambush killing of a man in Avalon Park last week.

The shooting took place at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

Keith Strange, 31, was killed in the attack.

Video taken from a Ring camera from a neighbor's home in shows someone walking on the sidewalk, and quickly pulling up their hoodie before making a beeline for Strange, who had putting supplies into his white pickup truck.

In the video, the suspect runs up behind Strange and fires at least two shots. At that point, Strange drops to the ground and calls out for his mom.

"I heard my brother screaming for my mother," said Strange's sister, Peaches. "My mother and my brother was best friends."

Strange was a lover of horses, his mom, and making people laugh.

The man who shot Strange is described as a Black male with a medium to heavy build, wearing a light-colored winter coat with a fur trim on the hood, a dark-colored shirt and pants, and dark-colored gym shoes with a light-colored trim.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 Detective Campbell at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips are accepted at CPDTIP.com.