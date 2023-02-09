Horrific video shows man calling for his mom as gunman ambushes, kills him in Avalon Park

Family says man was shot and killed in Avalon Park while unloading pickup truck for mom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man screamed for his mom when a gunman ambushed him in the South Side's Avalon Park neighborhood him this week.

The man, Keith Strange, was killed in the attack. On Wednesday night, his family was in agony and desperate for answers.

The horrific shooting was caught on camera. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Chicago Police were on the hunt Wednesday night for the suspected shooter who took off running.

Strange was a lover of horses, his mom, and making people laugh. His family spoke with CBS 2 Wednesday night, calling for answers from police on why someone would take his life.

The video was taken from a Ring camera from a neighbor's home in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. It shows someone walking on the sidewalk, and quickly pulling up their hoodie before making a beeline for Strange, 31, who had putting supplies into his white pickup truck.

In the video, the suspect runs up behind Strange and fires at least two shots. At that point, Strange drops to the ground and calls out for his mom.

"I heard my brother screaming for my mother," said Strange's sister, Peaches. "My mother and my brother was best friends.

Peaches Strange said this all happened outside their family home. Their cousin, who is paralyzed, was inside Strange's pickup truck at the time.

Video shows the suspect running away immediately after the shooting.

"That's my best friend," Peaches said. "That's my dance partner."

Peaches Strange remained in shock Wednesday night as to why someone would hurt her brother.

"You shouldn't do it to nobody – but this person did not deserve this," she said.

Keith Strange was an avid horseman – known as Cowboy Keith, or Kiwi for short, from a young age.

"Keith skates. Keith rides horses – he rides horses. There's no reason for nobody to hurt Keith," said Peaches Strange. "He's just so silly and fun - and he helped anybody. He'd give you the shirt off his back."

Now, the family is desperate for any information that could lead to an arrest and give them closure.

"I need your help, to help me find out what happened to my brother," said Peaches Strange as she broke down, "because it don't make sense."

The Strange's family's cousin who was in the pickup truck was not able to see the suspect clearly. Police are reviewing the surveillance video, but so far, no one has been arrested.