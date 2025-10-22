Police release photos of minivan wanted in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's far South Side

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a crash on Tuesday in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago police said a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a Silver Honda Odyssey in the 3000 block of East 100th Street around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle did not stop after the crash and fled the scene.

According to the community alert, the Silver Honda Odyssey minivan has a damaged left rear tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312- 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com