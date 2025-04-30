Police say they are not searching for a body at property in Des Plaines, Illinois

Police in Des Plaines, Illinois, said Wednesday that their search of a backyard in the northwest Chicago suburb is not for a body — but they would not say why they have been digging there for a week.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Des Plaines police said they have been conducting a "follow-up investigation" at the house at 121 N. Warrington Rd. — with assistance from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team.

"Contrary to some reports, investigators are not searching for a body at this residence," Des Plaines police said in the release. "We can confirm that there is no threat to the public regarding this investigation."

Des Plaines police said no further information will be released at this time.

Investigators for days have been making trips from the backyard of the house and a police crime scene command unit truck parked out front. The property has been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

It was not until CBS Skywatch flew overhead Tuesday that a bird's-eye view of what was going on was made available. Investigators were seen possibly digging under a tent behind a garage.

There were buckets, shovels, and other tools being used to sift through the dirt.

Neighbors said it was a surprise the last couple of days, when cadaver dogs were brought in, and buckets of dirt were being brought out of the backyard for examination. Neighbors said there has been a police presence at the house even during the overnight hours.

