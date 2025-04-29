Reason for police investigation at house in Des Plaines, Illinois a mystery

Neighbors in the northwest Chicago suburb of Des Plaines have been wondering what is going on after police put up crime scene tape and started investigating a home.

As of Tuesday, the investigation had been under way for two days at a house with a wooden front door at 121 N. Warrington Rd. in Des Plaines. The Union Pacific Northwest Metra line runs behind the houses on the block.

Investigators have been making trips from the backyard of the house and a police truck parked out front. But what they were investigating remained a major unanswered question Tuesday.

The house and the backyard have been cordoned off with crime scene tape. Only through a crack between the house and a neighboring one could investigators be seen sifting through what looked like dirt for possible evidence.

It was not until CBS Skywatch flew overhead that a bird's eye view of what is going on was made available. Investigators were seen possibly digging under a tent behind a garage.

There were buckets, shovels, and other tools being used to sift through the dirt.

"They showed up, and it was a shock," said one woman who lives nearby.

The woman said she had a steady stream of neighbors driving by all day Tuesday.

"All I've seen is a lot of police show up, and apparently, they are looking for a body in the backyard," the woman said.

The woman said police have not told her what is going on, and the neighborhood feels in the dark.

"There's some flags over there in the backyard, but other than that, I have no idea," the woman said.

When CBS News Chicago reached out to Des Plaines police, they said the activity at the house is part of a follow-up investigation, but would not provide any other details.

Neighbors said it was a surprise the last couple of days, when cadaver dogs were brought in, and buckets of dirt were being brough of the backyard for examination.

"There's never anything going on over there," the woman said. "It's very quiet over there."

Des Plaines police said there is no threat to the public, and they will put out information when able.