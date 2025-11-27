Police issue alert after string of work van thefts on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police on Thursday issued a community alert about a string of burglaries targeting work vans in several neighborhoods on the city's North Side this week.

In each incident, the victims' unoccupied work van was parked on a street when the burglars used a cutting tool or a saw to cut off the locks, police said.

The burglars then stole tools and put them in a getaway vehicle.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

8:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, in the 2300 block of West Cullom Avenue, North Center.

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, twice, in the 4500 block of North Seeley Avenue, Lincoln Square.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, in the 4000 block of North Clarendon Avenue, Uptown.

8:41 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 2000 block of West Barry Avenue, Bricktown.

8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 1900 block of West Melrose Street, Roscoe Village.

8:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 1900 block of West Fletcher Street, Bricktown.

9:22 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 3100 block of North Clifton Avenue, Lakeview.

9:27 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 3700 block of North Racine Avenue, Wrigleyville.

10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, Uptown.

Police released a surveillance video of the thieves in action.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-052.