Police issue alert of string of armed robberies on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Tuesday about a string of armed robberies on the city's Near West Side.

In each incident four males between 14 and 18 years old approach the victims, pulled out guns and demanded the victims' property.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

· 700 block of North Wolcott June 11, 2022 7:30AM

· 600 block of North Wood June 11, 2022 7:30AM

· 400 block of North Paulina June 11, 2022 7:30AM

· 2100 block of South Paulina June 22, 2022 4:05AM

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312)744-8263.