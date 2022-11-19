Police issue alert of home burglaries in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries that happened in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police say in each incident, an unknown suspect would gain entry into the rear door of the houses being renovated and take property.

Incident times and locations:

· 1200 block of West 71st Street on Nov. 12, 2022, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

· 1200 block of West 71st Street on Nov. 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m.

· 1200 block of West 71st Street on Nov. 14, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Police didn't have any descriptions of the suspect.

What you can do:

· Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· Keep doors and windows secured

· Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

· If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for

investigating detectives.

· If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Secure window air conditioner units.

Anyone with information can con contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382.