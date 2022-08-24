Police issue alert after several cars stolen from Dearborn Homes public housing complex

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of vehicle thefts this month in the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side.

According to a community alert, at least eight times between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, someone has broken into a locked car parked in the Dearborn Homes complex and stolen the vehicle.

Police said the thefts occurred:

in the 2900 block of South Federal Street at midnight on Aug. 3;

in the 2900 block of South State Street, between 7 p.m. Aug. 3 and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4;

in the 2900 block of South State Street, between 11 p.m. Aug. 6 and 8 a.m. Aug. 7;

in the 2900 block of South State Street, between midnight and 7 a.m. on Aug. 7;

in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, between 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. Aug. 12;

in the 2900 block of South State Street, between 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22;

in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 11:55 a.m. Aug. 22;

in the 2800 block of South State Street, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Police advised people to park their cars in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles that might over thieves privacy to steal their car, to never leave cars unlocked, and to install anti-theft systems, and advertise them on their vehicle.

If you're going to leave your car parked for extended periods of time, have a friend, relative, or neighbor check it periodically.