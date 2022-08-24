Watch CBS News
Local News

Police issue alert after several cars stolen from Dearborn Homes public housing complex

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of vehicle thefts this month in the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side.

According to a community alert, at least eight times between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, someone has broken into a locked car parked in the Dearborn Homes complex and stolen the vehicle.

Police said the thefts occurred:

  • in the 2900 block of South Federal Street at midnight on Aug. 3;
  • in the 2900 block of South State Street, between 7 p.m. Aug. 3 and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4;
  • in the 2900 block of South State Street, between 11 p.m. Aug. 6 and 8 a.m. Aug. 7;
  • in the 2900 block of South State Street, between midnight and 7 a.m. on Aug. 7;
  • in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, between 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. Aug. 12;
  • in the 2900 block of South State Street, between 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22;
  • in the 2900 block of South Federal Street, between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 11:55 a.m. Aug. 22;
  • in the 2800 block of South State Street, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Police advised people to park their cars in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles that might over thieves privacy to steal their car, to never leave cars unlocked, and to install anti-theft systems, and advertise them on their vehicle.

If you're going to leave your car parked for extended periods of time, have a friend, relative, or neighbor check it periodically.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 4:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.