Watch CBS News
Local News

Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating officer-involved shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

COPA investigating police-involved shooting on Far South Side
COPA investigating police-involved shooting on Far South Side 00:28

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was responding to an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon on the Far South Side of Chicago.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of East 112th Street in the East Side neighborhood, according to COPA.

Police and COPA have not provided any further details, including whether anyone was wounded, or if anyone was in custody.

COPA asked anyone with information on the shooting to call their office at 312-746-3609, or to provide tips on their website.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.