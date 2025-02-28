Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating officer-involved shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

COPA investigating police-involved shooting on Far South Side

COPA investigating police-involved shooting on Far South Side

COPA investigating police-involved shooting on Far South Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was responding to an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon on the Far South Side of Chicago.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of East 112th Street in the East Side neighborhood, according to COPA.

Police and COPA have not provided any further details, including whether anyone was wounded, or if anyone was in custody.

COPA asked anyone with information on the shooting to call their office at 312-746-3609, or to provide tips on their website.