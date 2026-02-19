Police investigation under way in Arlington Heights, Illinois; public asked to stay away from specific blocks

Police in the northwest Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights urged people to stay away from a specific area due to an investigation.

There was a large police presence Thursday morning in the 800 block of North Chestnut Avenue in Arlington Heights. People were advised to stay away from Chestnut Avenue between Elm and Hawthorne streets — just north of Euclid Avenue.

Area schools have been notified, police said.

Police did not get into specifics about the investigation under way in the area, but said there was no immediate threat to the public.