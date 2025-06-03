Police investigating after stolen car crashes near Evergreen Park shopping center; 1 dead

Evergreen Park police said one person died in a crash when a stolen car plowed into another vehicle near a shopping center in Evergreen Park.

As of 11:20 a.m., crews were working to reconstruct the two-car crash that was in the Walmart parking lot and on 95th Street, across from Evergreen Plaza.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, were a dark gray car with severe front-end damage was against the median and sidewalk separating the parking lot from 95th Street. A light gray car with severe side impact and back-end damage was in the corner of the parking lot.

Police said officers responded to a report of a stolen car at the Speedway Gas Station on 95th Street. When they arrived, police said a woman got out of the car and went into the gas station while the man behind the wheel sped away.

Police said the driver of the stolen car crashed into another car at 95th and Campbell. The car was going fast enough that it appeared to have sent the other car spinning into the Walmart parking lot, damaging or knocking over several trees in the process.

The driver of the stolen car was taken to Christ Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the other car was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The woman who was with the man driving the stolen car was taken into custody at the gas station.