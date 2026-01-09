Hazmat called at Washington CTA Blue Line station in The Loop for "container of gas"

A hazmat response was called at the CTA Blue Line station in The Loop on Friday afternoon.

A large emergency response was seen above the Washington CTA station on Dearborn Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene said the hazmat was called in response to a "container of gas" that was found at the Blue Line, though it wasn't immediately clear if it was found on the platform, in a train or at the station more generally.

No further details have been released. Firefighters and emergency responders left the area after about 15 minutes.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.