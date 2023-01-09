Watch CBS News
Police want to ID man who fired gun on CTA Red Line train

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun while riding on the CTA Red Line train last month.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2022 at 15 West 69th Street, police said.

The unknown suspect was in a verbal altercation with two individuals when he pulled out a gun and shot a round on the train.

Police had only a vague description of the suspect but released images captured on CTA security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Central at 312-745-4706.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 2:39 PM

