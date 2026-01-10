Police find guns, cocaine, $500,000 after making arrest in Beach Park home invasion

Guns, cocaine and nearly $500,000 were found after the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion in Beach Park on Thursday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

According to Lake County officials, deputies responded to a home invasion in the 38200 block of Sheridan Road on Thursday just after 8 p.m. and found a 67-year-old victim with serious wounds to the face and body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the victim initially told deputies he was at his home when a former neighbor, identified as Brian Wisch, 47, broke into his home through the glass door and demanded money.

The victim said Wisch hit him with a pistol before leaving.

After searching, sheriff's detectives located Wisch at a business in the 16400 block of Russell Road on Friday. When detectives located Wisch, they learned he had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Sheriff's detectives later learned that the victim shot Wisch during the home invasion. Officials said there was a physical struggle between the two.

Sheriff's detectives discovered the victim was selling drugs out of his residence, and a search warrant was obtained. Detectives recovered nearly two pounds of cocaine and approximately $500,000.

Sheriff's detectives confirmed both firearms were recovered.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Wisch with three felony counts of home invasion, two felony counts of armed robbery and a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was expected in court on Saturday morning.

Officials said "drug-related charges against the victim are likely in the future."