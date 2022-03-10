Police, community leaders begin virtual town hall series on public safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago city leaders are tackling crime one community at a time.

On Wednesday night, members of the Chicago Police Department and a new Community Safety Coordination Center kicked off a six-part virtual town hall on public safety.

The meeting Wednesday night focused on the North and Northwest sides of the city.

Police Supt. David Brown said engaging with the community is key.

"I would love to say we are going to arrest our way out of this – and we do have to make arrest of violent offenders," Brown said. "But the best way to prevent crime is to prevent it from happening in the first place."

According to data from the CPD, crime is up 16 percent citywide. They are seeing the largest increases in burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft.

The town halls continue through March 19.