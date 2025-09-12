Watch CBS News
Chicago police warn of string of robberies on CTA Red Line and Blue Line trains

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago

Chicago police are warning CTA riders about a string of robberies on the Red Line and Blue Line downtown and on the South Side.

Police said there have been at least seven robberies since Aug. 11 involving a group of two to seven people who approach CTA passengers on board trains and use force to take their belongings.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

  • Around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 11 at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the Red Line.
  • Around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the 69th Street stop on the Red Line.
  • Around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the 63rd Street stop on the Red Line.
  • Around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Jackson stop on the Red Line.
  • Around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Jackson stop on the Blue Line.
  • Around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the 47th Street stop on the Red Line.
  • Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the 47th Street stop on the Red Line.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers, and urged anyone with information on the robberies to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

