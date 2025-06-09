Police chase starting in Kane County ends in Chicago crash, sheriff's office says; 1 charged

A man is charged after a police chase that started with a tip in Batavia, Illinois, ended in a crash in Chicago overnight Monday.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said shortly before 1 a.m., their officers got a tip about a gray Infiniti with no license plate speeding south on Washington Street at Fabyan Parkway. The tipster also told police that people in the car were wearing ski masks.

The sheriff's office said their deputies tried to execute a traffic stop at Church and Bilter roads in Aurora, but instead the vehicle took off west onto Indian Trail, then onto Orchard Road and finally onto the I-88 tollway.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said Downers Grove police were able to spike the Infinity as it went east on I-88, but it kept fleeing along the Kennedy Expressway until it struck a car near Central Park and Roosevelt in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.

The two people in the

The driver of the Infiniti was taken into custody. He has been identified as 19-year-old Milton Boni, and he is facing four charges related to the crash including speeding and concealing or altering a vehicle's license plate.

Two passengers in the car, including a minor, were also identified and there are possible pending charges against them, Kane County officials said. They were taken to Mt. Sinai hospital to be checked out following the crash and were released a short time later.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the car the Infiniti struck and, if there was, if they were injured.