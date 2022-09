Highland Park police will begin to wear body cameras

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Highland Park police will wear body cameras.

The city says the new body-worn cameras add to the existing in-car cameras and will pair with taser activations.

Highland Park is leasing the cameras for five years for $760,000.

Starting in 2025 all police officers in the state must wear body cameras.