Suspect arrested after robbery of Brinks truck outside Edgewater bank

CHICAGO (CBS) – A robbery of a Brinks truck just after noon on Monday turned into a chase and ended in an arrest.

The incident happened outside of a Chase Bank in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

CBS 2's newest reporter Andrew Ramos spoke with a business owner who came face-to-face with the suspect.

The robbery unfolded at the Chase brank in the 5700 block of North Broadway Street. A Brinks armored truck was servicing the branch just after noon.

The driver of the truck seen speaking to police was transporting an undisclosed amount of cash.

At some point, a suspect described by police scanners as a white female dressed in all black who snatched a duffel bag from the truck, said to have nearly $2,000 inside, and took off.

Witnesses said the driver pursued her on foot. The woman ran northbound toward Ardmore Avenue.

In an attempt to get away, she ran into an auto repair shop. A worker there told CBS 2 she ran inside the garage portion of the shop and the Brinks truck driver ran in soon after. She was cornered and then police were called.

The suspect was taken into custody and that bag of cash was recovered.

It remains unclear if the robbery was orchestrated or just a random snatch and grab. Police have not yet identified the suspect.