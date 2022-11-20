Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend.

The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while displaying firearms.

In one of the robberies the suspects fired shots at the victim, police said.

Incident locations and times:

· 100 block of East 74th Street, on Nov. 18, 2022, at 2:20 p.m.

· 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue, on Nov. 19, 2022, at 02:30 a.m.

Police didn't have a physical description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.