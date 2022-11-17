Watch CBS News
Police issue alert of armed robberies in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in Brighton Park of armed robberies that happened during the months of October and November.

Police say two suspects would approach the victims with handguns in the early morning or evening hours and take their property.

Incident times and locations:

  • 4400 Block of S. Western Avenue on October 23, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. 
  • 4600 Block of S. Talman Avenue on November 6, 2022, at 1:04 a.m. 
  • 4600 Block of S. Talman Avenue on November 11, 2022, at 11:46 a.m. 
  • 4400 Block of S. Sacramento Avenue on November 12, 2022, at 2:20 a.m. 

Police didn't have a detailed description of the suspects but said they possibly fled in a dark-colored, older-model sedan.

Residents are advised to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity. Police also advise remaining calm if confronted by an assailant and, if possible, remember any physical characteristics of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 11:47 AM

